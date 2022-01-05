Amarinder Singh Affirms 'only BJP Can Take Care Of Punjab'; Highlights State's Key Issues

Praising the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Lok Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh said that it is the only party that can take care of Punjab's security and economic challenges. He further slammed the ruling Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for making poll promises ahead of the Assembly elections that can't be fulfilled. On December 27, the three alliances including BJP, PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) had constituted a panel to finalise seat-sharing.

The remarks from Punjab's former Chief Minister came as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state's Ferozepur district, where he is all set to launch multiple development projects.

"I found the BJP as the only party that can take care of both things," he said as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday.

He mentioned that he knows Prime Minister Modi for a long time, and that he had seen him concerned about Punjab and the Punjabis.

PM Modi to lay foundation for significant projects in Punjab

PM Modi will visit Ferozepur in Punjab today to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr.

PM Modi to visit Ferozepur, Punjab today. PM will lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr. These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur &two new medical colleges at Kapurthala &Hoshiarpur: PMO pic.twitter.com/DuYUyOToZg — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Punjab Polls: BJP, Amarinder Singh's PLC to finalise seat-sharing

The panel that has been constituted to finalise seat-sharing consists of two members from each party who will further unveil a joint manifesto for the state's general assembly elections in the near future.

Notably, Captain Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh and General TS Shergill have been nominated in the panel by PLC. On the other hand, SAD has nominated Nirmal Singh and Parvinder Singh while BJP has named Subash Sharma and Dayal Singh Sodhi.

On December 27, Captain Amarinder Singh along with SAD chief Sukhdev Dhindsa held a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. Speaking after the meeting, Union Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterated that his party, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (S), will contest the state polls together.

Moreover, he revealed that a committee will be formed to finalise the seat-sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.

(With ANI inputs)