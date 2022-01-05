Last Updated:

Amarinder Singh Affirms 'only BJP Can Take Care Of Punjab'; Highlights State's Key Issues

Amarinder Singh's remarks came as PM Modi is all set to reach Punjab's Ferozpur to launch projects worth crores. The Captain also welcomed the Prime Minister.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Amarinder Singh, PM Modi

Image: ANI/PTI


Praising the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Lok Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh said that it is the only party that can take care of Punjab's security and economic challenges. He further slammed the ruling Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for making poll promises ahead of the Assembly elections that can't be fulfilled. On December 27, the three alliances including BJP, PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) had constituted a panel to finalise seat-sharing.

The remarks from Punjab's former Chief Minister came as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state's Ferozepur district, where he is all set to launch multiple development projects.

"I found the BJP as the only party that can take care of both things," he said as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday.

He mentioned that he knows Prime Minister Modi for a long time, and that he had seen him concerned about Punjab and the Punjabis. 

PM Modi to lay foundation for significant projects in Punjab

PM Modi will visit Ferozepur in Punjab today to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr.

Punjab Polls: BJP, Amarinder Singh's PLC to finalise seat-sharing

The panel that has been constituted to finalise seat-sharing consists of two members from each party who will further unveil a joint manifesto for the state's general assembly elections in the near future. 

Notably, Captain Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh and General TS Shergill have been nominated in the panel by PLC. On the other hand, SAD has nominated Nirmal Singh and Parvinder Singh while BJP has named Subash Sharma and Dayal Singh Sodhi. 

On December 27, Captain Amarinder Singh along with SAD chief Sukhdev Dhindsa held a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. Speaking after the meeting, Union Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterated that his party, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (S), will contest the state polls together.

READ | Coronavirus in India Live updates: Punjab govt to soon take decision on curbing rallies

Moreover, he revealed that a committee will be formed to finalise the seat-sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future. 

(With ANI inputs)

READ | NCW takes cognisance of Malika Handa's complaint, writes to Punjab Chief Secy
READ | Punjab: Akali Dal blasts Congress over CM face, asks AAP to fulfil promises in Delhi first
READ | Bhagwant Mann likely to be declared as AAP's CM face for upcoming Punjab polls: Sources
READ | Punjab Congress infighting: 4 ministers meet KC Venugopal; Sidhu summoned by high command
Tags: Amarinder Singh, BJP, Punjab polls
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND