Accusing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of lying, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday dismissed his involvement in the illegal sand mining case and termed it as a 'total lie'. Amarinder Singh said that during his chief ministerial tenure he received specific inputs that Channi had a share in the mafia along with several other Congress leaders in the state. Citing loyalty towards the party, the former Punjab chief minister expressed his regret for not taking any actions against those involved then.

“Many people were involved, from top to bottom, right up to the level of senior ministers. I had informed Sonia Gandhi while I was chief minister. She asked me what action I was going to take in the matter, and I told her I will have to start from the top. The one and only mistake I made during my entire tenure was that I did not take any action then, out of my sense of loyalty to the Congress, since I did not get a go-ahead from Sonia,” the Punjab Lok Congress chief said.

'Channi & Siddhu useless leaders': Amarinder Singh

Highlighting Channi's involvement in the #Metoo & Mafia case, and Navjot Singh Sidhu's "mental instability", Captain called both the ministers utterly useless to run the state. Expressing surprise at what Rahul Gandhi saw in these people, he said the Congress' decision to sideline him for such men was unexplainable.

Referring to Navjot Singh Sidhu, the PLC chief said “How can a man who claims to actually talk to God an hour each in the morning and evening be stable?” He added that the PPCC president can keep meeting and hugging Pakistan’s Imran Khan and General Bajwa as much as he likes, but that is not going to bring peace.

"As Punjab alone had lost as many as 83 soldiers due to Pakistan's terrorist activities, the people of our state are not going to tolerate such things when our soldiers are being killed at the border every day," Amarinder Singh added.

Earlier in the day, the PLC chief also exposed CM Channi's involvement in the #MeToo case and how he fell on his feet to seek his intervention in order to resolve the issue. This controversy happened in October 2018 when Channi was the Technical Education Minister in the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government. The ex-Punjab CM lamented that he had helped "resolve" the issue when Channi was accused of sending indecent messages to a senior woman IAS officer. He claimed that he would have taken action against Channi but later the lady accepted the then minister’s apology.

Ahead of polls, the former Punjab CM ruled out any post-poll tie-up with either Congress or AAP, saying the PLC had a clear alliance with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), which, he asserted, will definitely win the elections. The three parties have been working on a common minimum programme for the state, which will secure Punjab’s and its people’s future, he informed and added that the CM face of the alliance has not been decided yet and will be announced soon.

2022 Punjab Elections

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats.

AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Image: ANI)