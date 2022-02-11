With only a few days left for the commencement of the assembly elections in Punjab, Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, whose newly formed party is debuting in the latest polls hurled a scathing jibe at the ruling Congress and called his former political party out for ‘spreading lies and misleading people.’

Stepping up his election campaigning in the state, Punjab Lok Congress founder Captain Amarinder denounced PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for misleading the people of the state by saying that he hadn’t served the people in the state in the last five years of Captain’s Chief Ministership.

'Congress leaders have Short Term Memory loss or are Habitual Liars'

Lashing out at the Punjab Congress, Captain sarcastically quipped that on one hand, Congress leaders denounce him for doing nothing in the last five years and on the other hand, they roam around the state wooing people about the Congress government’s report card in the last five years, the same time where I worked as Chief Minister for four years and nine months.

Sharing a campaign video, Former Punjab CM wrote, “Congress in its attempt to mislead Punjabi's spreads lies about work done during my tenure & then continues to go all out to tell the people of the great work done in 5 years. Not sure if they suffer from short-term memory loss or they're just habitual liars!”

.@INCIndia in its attempt to mislead Punjabi's spreads lies about work done during my tenure & then continues to go all out to tell the people of the great work done in 5 years. Not sure if they suffer from short-term memory loss or they're just habitual liars! pic.twitter.com/C7WiB7UKvp — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 11, 2022

Captain's remarks come at a time when the Congress is suffering through infighting again after the announcement of the Congress' CM face to be Charanjit Singh Channi. While both present and former PPCC Presidents, Navjot Sidhu & Sunil Jhakhar have accepted the party's mandate, some sparks of revolt and disappointment are still igniting.

Sidhu gloats ' I kicked captain out of Congress'

Besides, the Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu, while campaigning in the state on Tuesday, Feb 8 belittled Captain Amarinder Singh and gloated that ‘he had successfully kicked him out of Congress’.

Making a distasteful comparison of developing Punjab and removing Amarinder Singh from the captaincy, Sidhu further stated, “I fought hard and kicked out Captain Amrinder Singh from power. Who could have thought that Captain could ever go from the ruling power? You tell me, did anyone think that Captain will be dropped from power?”

Boasting about the intra-party feud that had led the former Congress CM Captain Amarinder Singh to resign from the party, following a long contention with Navjot Singh Sidhu and MLAs of his camp, Sidhu claimed that he should be credited for Amarinder Singh's removal.

“Did anyone think that Kartarpur Corridor will be open? As I got Kartarpur Sahib opened, Similarly, I kicked off Captain Amarinder away from the Congress. And just like this unexpected things will happen and Punjab will change, don't think it is impossible, it is possible and it will happen,” he uttered.

Punjab Polls 2022

Punjab will go to polls on February 20 and the results will be out on March 10. Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

Image: ANI