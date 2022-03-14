Amarinder Singh Blames Gandhi Family For Congress' Poll Debacle; 'party Dug Its Own Grave'

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scripted a monumental victory in Punjab Assembly elections, defeating the in-power Congress, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gave a befitting response to the accusations levelled by the grand old party against him and further lashed out at the Gandhi family, holding them responsible for the poll drubbing the party faced in the recently concluded elections. The PLC supremo's statement came shortly after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting during which several G23 leaders accused the former Chief Minister of the party's defeat.

In his statement, Singh slammed the grand old party for trying to put the blame of the party's dismal defeat in Punjab upon him, instead of admitting their own blunders.

Gandhi family to blame for Congress' 'shameful defeat' in Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Further stating that people across the country have lost their faith in the leadership of Gandhis, he noted that the Congress failed, not just in Punjab, but in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur and the Gandhi family is entirely to blame for the "shameful defeat."

Speaking on the abysmal performance of Congress in Punjab, Singh also asserted that many senior leaders inside the party were constantly blaming the infighting in Punjab Congress and ‘anti-party’ statements of Navjot Singh Sidhu for the defeat. "The party had dug its own grave in the border state the day they decided to back an “unstable” and “pompous” person like Navjot Sidhu, and naming a corrupt man like Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister just months before the polls", he added.

Congress continues targetting ex-CM Amarinder after Punjab poll drubbing

Stating that he does not owe any explanation to the CWC or the Congress party, Captain Amarinder Singh clarified that he had chosen to respond to the comments of the leaders only to clarify his position to the people of Punjab, to whom, he still feels accountable.

Meanwhile, after facing a humiliating defeat in the Punjab election 2022, the Congress G23 leaders have come forward accusing former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of Congress's defeat in the elections. Calling the party high command's decision of replacing Amarinder Singh a bit "delayed," many called it a justified decision.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was also among the ones who took responsibility for causing a delay in taking the decision of replacing Singh.

Prior to this, shortly after the election results in Punjab were declared, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had launched a direct attack on the former CM, saying an "anti-incumbency" created under the regime of Captain Amarinder Singh had prevented the party from winning.

Image: PTI