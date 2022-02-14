Amarinder Singh Makes Big Claim For Punjab, 'Don't See Any Party Getting Single Majority'

Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh stated that there isn't a possibility for a single party to get a clear majority in the upcoming Punjab elections. Amarinder Singh also asserted that his party in alliance with the BJP and SAD is on the rise. He stated that he is neither retired nor tired and the urge to develop Punjab and the country keeps him going at this age.

“I am not ready to retire, I want to work for my people. This is my ninth election…I have been elected twice to Parliament and six times to the assembly,” Amarinder Singh said.

The 79-year-old scion of the royal family of Patiala and former Congress state unit chief submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister position along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit in September 2021.

Detailing on the poll scenario in Punjab, Singh said it is a four-cornered or five-cornered contest and the voter has a choice to decide what he wants. But it would be difficult for the parties to fight unless they are really on top of their performance.

He further added that many parties won't even secure 10-15 seats and therefore he sees no chances of a single party getting a clear-cut majority.

In an attack at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Singh told PTI, "People talk about AAP. I think AAP is on a day-to-day basis going down. Similarly, the Congress is going down. We by God’s grace are going up".

Amarinder Singh on 'Channi- Congress CM face of Punjab'

Referring to Congress announcing Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face of Punjab to gain the Dalit community votes that constitute over 30 per cent of Punjab’s electorate, Captain Singh stated that people should not vote for caste or community but vote for ability.

“I don’t like this business of caste and community. After 75 years of Independence, we should vote on ability not on caste. As far as ability is concerned his level is that of minister not that of chief minister. And his returns are in crores but he is claiming that he is a poor man,” Singh said.

Speaking about his alliance with the BJP, the Punjab Lok Congress chief said he joined hands with the party for the betterment and safety of Punjab and as far as the chief ministerial face is concerned, the decision would be made after the elections.

Stressing that the state shares a 600-km hostile border with Pakistan, he mentioned that there is a need for the party that is sensible and can unleash a new era of development in the state.

Punjab Election

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

(With PTI input)

