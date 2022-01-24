Amarinder Singh Makes BIG Claim: 'Pakistan PM Wanted Sidhu Reinstated As Punjab Minister'

In a massive development, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested for Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction in the cabinet. Addressing a press conference to announce his party's alliance with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) for the upcoming Punjab Elections, Amarinder Singh revealed that the Pakistan PMO had lobbied for Sidhu's inclusion in the cabinet, asking him to remove the latter in case he failed to perform.

"I got a message from Pakistan, Pakistan PM had sent a request to induct Sidhu in the cabinet, and if he does not perform then remove him from the cabinet," the former Congress leader disclosed.

Sidhu's close relations with Pakistan and reportedly the ISI have always been a subject of intense scrutiny. In November 2021, during his visit to Kartarpur, the cricketer-turned-politician had dubbed Imran Khan as his 'big brother', and batted for talks to open trade between the two nations. In fact, even in the past, Amarinder Singh had lashed out at Navjot Sidhu after he openly hugged Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa back in 2018.

Alliance for the security of nation: Captain Amarinder Singh

Discussing his alliance with the BJP and SAD(Sanyukt), Captain Amarinder Singh asserted that the coalition was necessary for the stability and security of the nation. "Today, this is a big day for us that we have been able to have an alliance with the BJP in Punjab. There were many ups and downs but finally, the consensus that emerged was that (we come together) for the sake of the stability of the country and the security of the nation," he said.

"There was a time when there used to be dropping of weapons and smuggling of weapons under the wires. The amount of weaponry that has come in, in the course of my last 4 years is around 1100 rifles, 500 pistols, RDX, lakhs of ammunition ammunition, and drones. These were dropped at particular points using drones for a purpose. That purpose is to carry out nefarious activities," he said, adding how the GOI took the correct decision to increase the BSF's control up to 50 km from the border.

The leader also asserted that PLC-BJP-SAD(S) alliance was necessary for the development of the border state. "Punjab needs economic development, we need people to come in and invest in Punjab. I have put forward my manifesto and we hope we can come to the common minimum program," he remarked.

Punjab will go to polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.