Ahead of Punjab Polls, the state's former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Bharatiya Janta Party leaders held a meeting over seat-sharing discussion and other political strategies. The meeting took place at Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. BJP leaders including the party's national president JP Nadda and Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present.

First visuals of BJP-Lok Congress meeting:

Delhi | Punjab Lok Congress president and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.



BJP chief JP Nadda and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/OKPsUyxi01 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

A joint presser was also addressed by Captain Amarinder Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat where they informed the media regarding the details of the meeting.

Amarinder Singh's new party

Amid the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 p.m. on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that he would be ousted, Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 p.m. on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating the first office of his party on December 6, Amarinder Singh affirmed, "In principle, a decision has been taken (to ally with BJP), now seat adjustment is to be done. We will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party (Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt). I will tell both parties that we should pick winners and support those candidates".

Amarinder Singh's PLC Joins Hands With BJP

On December 18, Punjab Lok Congress had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The confirmation of the long-anticipated alliance was given by Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh after a meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, senior BJP leader. Following the meeting, Amarinder Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the media. "A hint that Punjab Lok Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party will fight the elections together was given long ago. Today, however, we confirm the alliance between the two parties. Topics like seat share will be discussed later," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.