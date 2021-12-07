Hours after Ajay Maken was announced the chief of Congress key panel for the Punjab Assembly polls, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday questioned the appointment. Singh said that Maken was the nephew of Lalit Maken, who was one of the main culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

The former CM said in a statement, "The Congress could not have nominated a worst person than Maken for the job". He pointed out that at a time when the Centre is going ahead with the ''prosecution of another culprit, Sajjan Kumar, the Congress is "rewarding'" the Makens and that too in Punjab, thus rubbing salt into Punjabis' wounds'.

''The Congress Party should have avoided naming someone like Maken as the name itself draws derision and revulsion in Punjab for the involvement of his late uncle in the anti-Sikh riots where innocent victims were burnt alive to death,'' Amarinder Singh said.

'Not qualified for leading veteran leaders like Ambika Soni & Sunil Jakhar'

Singh said Maken was not qualified enough to head the screening committee with veteran leaders like Ambika Soni and Sunil Jakhar being kept under him. Dubbing Maken as a failed politician, Singh said that it was because of him that the party lost two successive Assembly polls in Delhi.

''After ensuring that the Congress got zero seats in two successive elections in Delhi in 2014 and 2019, he has now been dispatched to ensure that same feat is achieved in Punjab as well'', Amarinder Singh said. The former CM added, "This clearly indicates that the party has admitted defeat before the elections."

Congress announces committees for Punjab polls

Earlier in the day, Congress announced election coordination, campaign, manifesto and screening committees for the Punjab Assembly elections. Ambika Soni will head the election coordination committee while Sunil Jhakkar will lead the campaign committee. Bajwa will lead the manifesto committee while Ajay Maken will lead the screening committee.

The screening committee will have Chandan Yadav and Krishna Allavaru as members. Also, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, and AICC secretaries for the state will be the ex-officio members.