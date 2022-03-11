Amarinder Singh Says 'Congress Will Never Learn' After Party Blames Him For Punjab Loss

Having faced defeat in the recently concluded Punjab election 2022, the Congress on Thursday, March 10, blamed ex-Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for the loss. Following this, Captain Amarinder on Friday, March 11, came forward to slam the Congress party and its leadership. Dismissing the blame put by the party on him, Singh, who left the Congress to float his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), ahead of the Assembly elections, said that the Congress leadership will never learn from defeats.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress had blamed Captain Amarinder Singh for the loss and said that the anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under him could not be overcome by Charanjit Singh Channi. Singh replied to this and asked the party to name people responsible for the party’s poor performance in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

“The @INCIndia leadership will never learn!” Captain Amarinder wrote in a tweet. ”Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttrakhand? The answer is written in BOLD LETTERS on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it (sic)”, he said taking a dig at the party’s top brass. His tweet was in response to an ANI tweet containing Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala’s quotes blaming the PLC leader for Congress’ loss.

“In Punjab, Congress presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change,” Randeep Singh Surjewala had said on Thursday after the poll results were declared.

Capt Amarinder loses in Patiala

In a major event in the Punjab elections, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lost the Patiala constituency to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. Following his shocking defeat in Patiala Urban, Amarinder Singh said that he accepts the verdict of the people with humility. Speaking about the polls, Captain Amarinder extended his wishes to AAP Punjab and its CM face Bhagwant Mann following their landslide victory.

Taking a subtle jab at Congress while speaking about the results, Captain Amarinder Singh also said that Punjabis showed their spirit by voting above sectarian and caste lines. “I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed,” the Punjab Lok Congress leader wrote in a tweet. “Punjabis have shown the true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to AAP Punjab and Bhagwant Mann," he added.

