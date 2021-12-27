Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the SAD (Sanyukt) have formed an alliance in the interest of national security and the progress of the state. He also stated that the coalition will defeat Congress to win upcoming Punjab polls.

Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned from Congress following his unceremonious exit as the Chief Minister after humiliation by the Navjot Singh Sidhu led camp. Later, he launched his own party.

"I am happy that we have come together in the interest of the national security, welfare and progress of Punjab," Amarinder Singh said following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and the SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in the national capital.

The Captain said that he is happy that three parties have joined hands to bring glory to Punjab. "With the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state, Punjab will be on an irreversible trajectory of growth and development driven by a double engine," he said in a statement.

He said that the manifesto is being prepared to address concerns of all sections of people in the state, stating that seat-sharing will be worked out soon. Amarinder Singh added that he is confident of a new beginning in Punjab politics and said that the coalition will set a record with electoral performance

Amarinder Singh slams Sidhu for alleged comments on police

Attacking Congress over Navjot Singh's recent statement on police, Amarinder Singh said that it is sad to see the grand old party working mocking the police force. He said that the state police have sacrificed their lives to bring the state out of dark days.

The cricketer-turned-politician has drawn criticism for allegedly mocking state police while commenting before Congress workers to make 'cops wet their pants'.

"Sad to see our men in uniform being disrespected. 1700 @PunjabPoliceInd personnel sacrificed their lives to bring the state out of the dark days and now they are being mocked by @INCPunjab leaders & above all their President. Shameful! A leader must give respect to earn respect," he said.

At the Indian Military Academy there is a famous quote by the former C-in-C FM Sir Philip Chetwode in 1932



“The welfare and security of the men you command come next, your own ease and comfort come last always and every time.”



The Punjab govt should try and understand this. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 27, 2021

The ex-CM also slammed the Congress government for transferring Punjab Police personnel at the whims and fancies of its party leader. "The HM should know, it not only breaks the morale of the force but it’s also a clear signal that Congress leaders have no confidence in our men in uniform," he added.