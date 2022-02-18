Amarinder Singh Slams Punjab CM Channi Over 'Bhaiya' Remark; 'We Are One Country'

Two days after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was heard saying "Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come and rule the state", former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the incumbent CM, saying "We are one country." The ex-CM further asserted that people of any religion has the right to come to Punjab.

Speaking to Republic, the Captain said, "I don't understand why senior people say such things. Even Ambika Soni says that a Hindu cannot become the CM of Punjab. We are one country. People of any religion has right to go anywhere. Channi and Sidhu say something in the morning, something in the afternoon. They all are mixed up people."

On February 16, addressing a public meeting, Punjab CM Channi said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. So, Punjabis get united. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. But we will not let them enter."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen standing by him, smiling and cheering at the comment. It was also a shocking thing to witness as Vadra happens to be the UP in charge of the party.

CM Channi issues clarification on 'Bhaiyas' remark

After facing massive backlash for the 'Bhaiya' remark, CM Channi clarified his statement by saying that his remark was misconceived. In a video statement, Channi said, "My statement was in reference to people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come from outside and work towards creating differences, invoking chaos. But those from UP, Bihar Rajasthan and other states, who come to Punjab and work here, the state is as much theirs as it is ours. That is why showing it in the wrong light is not right."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for insulting the people of the state and not objecting to the Punjab CM when he made the controversial remark.

As far as Ambika Soni is concerned, when Channi was initially chosen as the CM to replace Capt Amarinder Singh, both Jakhar and veteran Ambika Soni had been in the running as a 'Hindu' face for Punjab CM post, but Soni discouraged the Congress High Command from choosing a non-Sikh CM, stating, "Punjab will be set on fire if Sunil is made CM."

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.