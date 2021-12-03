Amarinder Singh To Meet Amit Shah & JP Nadda On Monday, Seat-sharing On Agenda: Sources

In a significant development, sources informed Republic TV that former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda on December 6. The meeting with the BJP top brass comes ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Republic Media Network has learnt that seat-sharing is likely to be on the agenda of the meeting.

Sources close to Captain have also revealed that more disgruntled Congress leaders at the state and central level could join the Punjab Lok Congress in the next few days. The name of a possible G-23 leader has also emerged amidst the speculations.

Captain had last met HM Amit Shah on September 29 after ending his 4-decade-long association with the Congress party. On November 29, Amarinder Singh had also met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his Chandigarh residence. While Singh had claimed that the meeting was a courtesy call and had nothing 'political' about it, it suggested that he was working on solidifying his alliance with the BJP.

Captain gears up for 2022 polls

After officially resigning from the Congress in a scorching 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh announced his new political outfit 'Punjab Lok Congress'. The former CM is looking to forge an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls and has decided to contest on all 117 seats, and lead his solo fight from Patiala. Apart from the BJP, Singh also informed that he will hold talks with breakaway outfits of the Akali Dal and has vowed to form a united front to defeat the Congress party.

Earlier today, Punjab Lok Congress officially opened its party office. The office, which is a two-storey building, featured banners and boards with pictures of Amarinder Singh. At the entrance, a board displays a WhatsApp number urging those willing to join the party, to register. "WhatsApp your details and you will be a part of the Punjab Lok Congress", it read.

Image: Republic