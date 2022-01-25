Former Punjab Congress Spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, who had stepped down from his role last month alleging that his party’s command 'is in the wrong hands,’ on Monday responded to the ‘Pakistan link’ controversy related to Navjot Singh Sidhu. Singh of Punjab Lok Congress on Jan. 23 revealed that ex-Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had “responsibly informed” Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and general secretary of All India Congress Committee [Uttar Pradesh] Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeals and his discreet role in Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction to the cabinet.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Vadra had both dismissed the matter without an official inquiry or the need for delving into the issue further. No details were asked, said Pritpal Singh Baliawal in his explosive claims, Republic Media Network has learnt. The latter also alleged that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had called Navjot Singh Sidhu “a stupid” person who was vouching for support from the neighbouring Pakistan leader, with whom Sindhu has personal ties. The two are the former cricketers that turned politicians, and Sidhu has often been heard in the press labelling Pakistan’s Prime Minister as a “big brother.”

'Everything was brought to notice to Gandhis..': Ex Punjab Congress Spokesperson

“Everything was brought to notice to Gandhi family by Captain Amarinder Singh,” said Baliawal, adding that despite this, Congress appointed Sidhu as the PCC chief. “Was it done because the Congress party lobbies for Pakistan?” the former Punjab Congress Spokesperson asked. Furthermore, he questioned if Captain Amarinder Singh was dismissed by the Congress party's a part of the bigger agenda where Congress was involved in supporting neighbouring Pakistan’s infiltration bid and smuggling of drugs into the Indian territory. He further added that Captain Amarinder Singh made demands to the Congress party that Pakistan lobbying for Sidhu shall be investigated.

Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh had made explosive claims that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested for Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction in the cabinet. Addressing a press conference to announce his party's alliance with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) alongside BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) for the upcoming Punjab Elections, Amarinder Singh said that Pakistan Prime Minister had lobbied for Sidhu’s appointment.

Pakistan’s PM had made appeals to Congress to remove Sidhu in case he failed to perform, taking personal ownership for the latter’s role in the party. “Message was that the Pakistan prime minister has sent a request that if you can take Sidhu in your cabinet he will be grateful,” Captain Amarinder Singh revealed. He quoted Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan as saying: “‘He [Sidhu] is an old friend of mine and if he doesn’t work then you can remove him’. That was what the message that came.”