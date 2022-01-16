Amarinder Singh's PLC Backs Demand Of Punjab Polls Deferment; Urges EC To Delay Elections

Lending support to the Congress’ & BJP’s appeal of postponing the state elections, now Captain Amarinder Singh-led debutante Punjab Lok Congress ( PLC) on Sunday joined the league and urged the Election Commission to postpone the upcoming polls as polls clash with Guru Ravi Das Jayanti.

Since the Election Commission has announced that the polls in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14, political parties have contested that many people travel out of the state to Varanasi (Banaras) to celebrate Guru Ravi Das Jayanti, which is scheduled to be held on February 16 this year. Demanding the postponement of the polls by a week, Punjab Lok Congress General Secretary Kamal Saini had written to the EC and had demanded the deferment of the upcoming Punjab elections, as the scheduled dates can cause a low voter turnout.

Saini in the letter wrote, “the elections are scheduled two days before Guru Ravi Das Jayanti, many voters may be denied the chance to exercise the franchise as they will be away to Banaras for the annual pilgrimage.” He further maintained in the letter that the rescheduling of the elections shall not be difficult for the EC, as everything else will remain the same in the state.

'32% Dalit voters' may not be able to exercise voting power'

This comes in as every political party in the state has urged the EC to review the scheduled poll dates. The letter seeks significance as there are 32% Dalit voters in the state and the entire Dalit community will be celebrating Guru Ravi Das’s birth anniversary for a week from February 10 to 17 and hence the festival can dampen the voter turnout.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the Assembly Elections in Punjab. In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, the saffron party has underlined that Gurupurab of Guru Ravi Dass Ji falls on February 16 this year, two days after the elections are scheduled to take place on February 14.

"The State of Punjab has a substantial population of followers of Guru Ravi Das Ji including the Scheduled Caste community which is about 32 per cent of the population of Punjab. On this pious occasion, millions of their devotees would visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Gurupurb. So it would not be possible for them to participate in the voting process," Punjab General Secretary Subhash Sharma wrote.

Image: ANI