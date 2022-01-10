Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress Gets Hockey Stick & Ball As Symbol; 'Scoring Goal Is Left'

Days ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress on Monday received its party symbol. The symbol of the party that has announced an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party is Hockey Stick and Ball. The Hockey Stick and Ball has been chosen from a set of six symbols, three suggested by the Election Commission and three proposed by the Punjab Lok Congress.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the party shared the news, quipping that now, all that is left is a 'goal'.

Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received it's Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball.#Bas_Hun_Goal_Krna_Baki 🏑 pic.twitter.com/7nv0Nv0XNX — Punjab Lok Congress (@plcpunjab) January 10, 2022

'Ready for the big day'

Following the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission of India, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he is ready for the big day that will decide the future of the state. He also appealed to people to exercise their franchise.

Taking to the microblogging site, the Punjab Lok Congress chief said, "Sooner the better. We are all set for the Big Day that will decide the future of Punjab. I appeal to the people to participate in the carnival of democracy with full spirit while at the same time observing all COVID related protocols."

Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Dates Date of Notification Jan 21 Last Date of Nomination Jan 28 Last Date of Withdrawal of candidature Jan 31 Date of Polling Feb 14 Results March

In the 2022 assembly elections, intending to field contenders from his party on all 117 seats, Singh has made it clear that he will be contesting from the Patiala seat. “I will fight elections from Patiala only. Patiala has been with us for the last 400 years and I will not leave it for the sake of (Navjot) Sidhu," Singh said. The Patiala assembly seat has been the family bastion of the former chief minister. He had represented the seat four times -- 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Captain quits Congress and forms Punjab Lok Congress; joins hands with BJP

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Days thereafter, Captain officially resigned from the Congress in a scorching 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, and announced his new political party -Punjab Lok Congress-. The headquarter of the party has been established in Chandigarh.

Image: PLCPunjab/@Twitter/ANI