Amit Shah Vows To Make Punjab Drug-free; Lambasts Congress For Humiliating Captain

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised to make the state drug-free and urged everyone to vote for the NDA alliance on the day of polling.

While addressing a massive election rally in Patiala, HM Shah said, "If you want to make our young generation of Punjab drug-free, then give one chance to the BJP government, we will make Punjab drug-free in 5 years.Neither Akali can make Punjab drug-free, neither can Congress nor can Kejriwal."

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Home Minister added, "When I became the Home Minister in the Central Government, the biggest concern in my mind was that there is a Congress government in Punjab, what will happen to the security? I was relieved after talking to Captain (Amarinder Singh.)Whatever issues came regarding the security of the country, Captain Sahab supported shoulder to shoulder."

Assuring to make the state free from drugs, he said, "If our government is formed in Punjab, then Narcotics Control Cell will be formed in every district in Punjab.As soon as the NDA government is formed, our government will open full-time branches of Nacotics Bureau in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala."

"Those who humiliated Captain Sahab must give an answer": HM Amit Shah

Lambasting the state Congress unit further over the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh, the HM stated, "The way Congress has treated Captain Sahab, should Congress get even a single seat? Those who humiliated Captain Sahab in this way, they must give an answer in this election."

"The condition of Punjab is very bad and Congress has indicated that the condition is going to get worse. Hey Channi sir, do you have any roadmap for the development of Punjab, any action plan? All power plants in Punjab are running in trouble. 3 thermal plants were shut down in November 2020," he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Ludhiana, Home Minister Amit Shah had launched a scathing attack on the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that he cannot keep the state safe and said, "Channi Sahab is not capable of securing Punjab, and it is not a comedy show to run a state like Punjab."