Amritsar East Results: AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur Defeats Navjot Singh Sidhu & Bikram Majithia

Amritsar East constituency in the Punjab assembly election proved to be a surprise on Thursday, March 10, with Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevan Jyot Kaur registering a win with a massive margin. Fielded against Indian National Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu who won 29128 votes and Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Sigh Majithia who won 22431 votes, Jeevan Jyot Kaur registered a victory with 34257 votes. Kaur has won with a margin of 8129 votes.

An assembly seat in the Majha region and the Amritsar district of Punjab, Amritsar East is constituency no. 18. The seat-categorised as General, Urban- had a total of 1,68,013 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 78,961 were male and 89,051 female and 1 registered voter were of the third gender. It recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.05%.

Sidhu accepts defeat

It was a stronghold of Sidhu. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress state president had won the constituency with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rajesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. Sidhu had won by a margin of 42,661 votes.

Sidhu was challenged by Majithia in the constituency. At the time of announcement of his candidature from the seat, in a social media post, the SAD leader had said thanked Sukhbir Singh Badal for giving him the opportunity to fight elections from the Amritsar East constituency. He had highlighted that Akalis have a 'brave history of fighting to safeguard the rights of Punjabis, protecting them from the anti-Punjab elements', and tagged his opponent, Congress state unit Chief in the post.

However, neither of the two succeeded, and Kaur turned out victorious. While Majithia is yet to react, Sidhu taking to his official Twitter handle called 'the voice of people- the voice of God' and 'humbly' accepted the mandate of the people of Punjab. "Congratulations to Aap !!!" he wrote in the tweet.