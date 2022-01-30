Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Channi's Decision To Fight From 2 Seats; Cites AAP's Punjab Survey

In a major political development, the Congress party on Sunday announced that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two seats- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib- in the upcoming Punjab assembly election. Taking to Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal questioned whether his party's survey that predicted Channi's loss from his home constituency was indeed true.

"I had said that according to our survey, Channi Ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today Congress has announced that it will contest from two seats. Does this mean the survey is true?" he asked.

मैंने कहा था कि हमारे सर्वे के मुताबिक़ चन्नी जी चमकौर साहिब से हार रहे हैं। आज कांग्रेस ने एलान किया है कि वो दो सीटों से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इसका मतलब सर्वे सच है? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2022

AAP survey predicts Channi will lose his constituency

On Friday, Kejriwal had claimed that Channi would be defeated from Chamkaur Sahib, stressing that people were shocked to see crores of rupees seized from Channi's nephew's residence. Earlier this month, the ED had said seized cash amounting to over Rs 10 crore, including about Rs 8 crore from the residence of his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. The raids were conducted in connection with an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand-mining operations in Punjab.

Previously, Raghav Chadha, who is AAP's Punjab co-in-charge had also alleged that Channi's nephew had amassed “crores” of rupees and other assets in the past 3-4 months of his tenure as the CM. He had also conducted raids in Chamkaur Sahib showing how the illegal sand mining operation was allegedly being carried out under the aegis of Channi.

We submitted a representation to Hon'ble Punjab Governor requesting his immediate intervention with a view to direct registration of FIR against CM Charanjit Singh Channi and demanding an impartial investigation by Punjab Police into the multilayered illegal sand mining scam. https://t.co/UIBpaKzHDt pic.twitter.com/8nbxi9iySv — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 24, 2022

Punjab Elections 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Punjab will go to polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.