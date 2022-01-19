Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Punjab CM Channi After ED Raids On Nephew; 'Not A Common Man'

In a scathing attack at his Punjab counterpart, CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he was not an 'Aam Aadmi (common man)' but a 'Baiman Aadmi (dishonest man). Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal shared the images of the stacks of cash found at the residence of CM Channi's nephew and his associate during the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED raids are currently underway at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case. Of the places raided was the residential premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Channi, and the Punjab CM's associate Sandeep Kumar. Approximately, Rs 4 crore of unaccounted cash has been recovered in total- about 4 crores at Singh's house and 2 crores at Kumar's house.

During a search at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh & his associate Sandeep Kumar's residence, some property-related documents and Indian currency worth more than Rs 6 crores recovered- about 4 crores at Singh's house & 2 crores at Kumar's house: Sources pic.twitter.com/EYdxq1sjyA — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

'Political Revenge'

Meanwhile, in the first press conference after ED raids at his nephew's residence, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi earlier in the day dubbed it as 'political revenge'. Citing instances of raids on relatives of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, also in Tamil Nadu, on MK Stalin's relatives, the Congress leader said that it was the BJP's 'old tactic' to use ED and IT and bring distractions during the time of elections.

"I have the FIR of the year 2018 in the illegal sand mining case, but there is no name of my nephew, he was unnecessarily detained. He was detained with the intention that he will take my name. They tortured him to take my name," said Channi during the press briefing.

The Punjab Chief Minister added, "You can kill me, you can put me behind the bars, but this is unacceptable," Channi said in the press briefing, urging the people of Punjab to fight this together.

The ED action is initiated after taking cognisance of an FIR registered by the Punjab Police in 2018 against more than two dozen names including Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh Honey in illegal sand mining in the state. The Punjab Police had lodged the FIR in 2018 regarding illegal sand mining and Section 420 was later added.

The development comes right ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. The voting for its 117 assembly seats is slated to be held on February 20, with the counting of votes on March 10.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@ANI