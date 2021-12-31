Arvind Kejriwal Claims 'Punjab CM Channi's Govt Weak; Cong Leaders Fighting For CM Chair'

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there was infighting in the state Congress for the Chief Minister's chair and that the leaders were not bothered about the people. Kejriwal also called the state government 'weak.'

Escalating his attack on CM Charanjit Singh Channi's government during AAP's "Peace March" in Patiala, Kejriwal stated, "There is a weak government and they (ruling party leaders) are fighting amongst themselves for the chief minister's position. The fight for power is underway... We have to oust this government and bring an honest government." He added, "A few days ago, there was a sacrilege attempt in Golden Temple. There was one who attempted it (who was later beaten to death)... but there must be a mastermind, who has not been caught yet. The state government had said he would be caught within 48 hours. But, 10 days have passed. A few days after this incident, there was a bomb blast in Ludhiana. Nobody knows who the mastermind is."

Meanwhile, Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday, December 31, joined the AAP in Delhi. Anju who is a social worker had contested on a Congress ticket in the year 2012 and won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor election from Dakshinpuri Extension Ward, reserved for women. She had defeated Arti Devi, her BJP rival, by a margin of 558 votes.

AAP wins Chandigarh civic body polls

On December 27, the AAP declared a massive win and pushed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the second spot in Chandigarh civic body polls. The BJP won 12 seats while the Congress managed to double its previous tally to eight and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged just one seat.

Congratulating the party over the win, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "This victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of the coming change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh today have chosen the honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of AAP. This time, Punjab is ready for change."

