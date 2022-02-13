Arvind Kejriwal Complains Of Being 'abused' By Amit Shah, Channi Ahead Of Punjab Elections

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has been rigorously campaigning in the state for his party, on Sunday alleged that he was being 'abused' by his political opponents like Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal only because he wants to develop Punjab.

'Everyone abusing me, what is my fault?': Delhi CM Kejriwal

Taking to Twitter, the National Capital CM stated, "All these people are only abusing me. Amit Shah ji abused me a lot today. Channi Sahab (Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi), Sukhbir Badal abuse me every day. They don't abuse each other, they only abuse me. What is my fault? I want to fix the schools, hospitals, electricity, water of Punjab, and want to provide employment."

ये सब केवल मुझे गालियाँ दे रहे हैं। अमित शाह जी ने आज मुझे खूब गालियाँ दीं। चन्नी साहिब, सुखबीर बादल रोज़ मुझे गालियाँ देते हैं। ये एक दूसरे को गाली नहीं देते, केवल मुझे गाली देते हैं। मेरा क़सूर? मैं पंजाब के स्कूल अस्पताल, बिजली, पानी ठीक करना चाहता हूँ, रोज़गार देना चाहता हूँ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2022

This comes after the Delhi CM predicted that CM Charanjit Singh Channi will fail to win any seat in the poll-bound state. He had said, "Channi Sahab is fighting from two seats- Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. We have conducted a survey on both seats. When we conducted the survey for the first time, the results were very shocking. Then, we conducted it twice, thrice and many more times. Channi Sahab is losing from both seats."

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Patiala, HM Amit Shah took a dig at Kejriwal, Congress, and Akali Dal over the drugs issue in the state by saying, "If you want to make our young generation of Punjab drug-free, then give one chance to the BJP government, we will make Punjab drug-free in 5 years.Neither Akali can make Punjab drug-free, neither can Congress nor can Kejriwal."

Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.