Arvind Kejriwal Mocks Navjot Sidhu Post Amritsar East Loss: 'Don't Challenge Common Man'

With AAP set to win a massive mandate in the Punjab Election, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Advising the opposition to not underestimate the common man, he highlighted the fact that a normal volunteer of AAP- Jeevan Jyot Kaur had trounced Sidhu by 6750 votes. He also pointed out the humble origins of the candidate who beat Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Bhadaur to urge people across the country to join AAP and bring about a revolution in India on the lines of Delhi and Punjab.

Addressing the victory speech, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "The Punjab results indicate a big revolution. Many big seats have been shaken today. Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Captain Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal Sahab lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost and Bikram Singh Majithia lost. The people of Punjab have done wonders."

He added, "A common man feels that what can I do as I am very insignificant. Do you know who defeated Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur? Labh Singh Ugoke. Who is this Labh Singh Ugoke? He works in a mobile repair shop. His mother works as a safai karamchari in a school. His father works as a labourer in the fields. Such a person defeated Charanjit Singh Channi in the election. Do you know who defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu? She is our ordinary volunteer. She defeated Majithia as well as Navjot Singh Sidhu. There is a lot of power in the common man. Don't challenge the common man. The day he stands up, big revolutions will take place and big seats will be shaken."

AAP to sweep Punjab

On this occasion, the AAP chief also laid bare his national ambitions two years ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal appealed, "Today, all of us have to take a resolve that we will make a new India where one person will love the other person and there will be no room for hatred. We will make an India where no one will sleep hungry. We will make an India where our mothers and sisters will be safe. We will make an India where the rich and the poor will get the best possible education".

As per the latest Election Commission of India trends, AAP has won 54 seats and is leading in 38 seats whereas Congress candidates are ahead in only 18 constituencies. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the tie-up led by BJP are leading in 4 and 2 seats respectively. Apart from Channi and Sidhu, other heavyweights including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal also lost from their respective constituencies.