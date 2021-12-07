Ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday arrived at the state for a one-day visit. Kejriwal, accompanied by state president Bhagwant Mann and other state leaders arrived at the election-bound state. Starting his day-long visit to the state, the AAP leader met with women of the state at an event held at Kartarpur, Jalandhar.

Speaking about the party's election manifesto preparation for the assembly elections slated to be held in 2022, Aravind Kejriwal informed the women present at the event in Kartarpur that his party will give Rs 1,000 per month for each woman. The AAP leader said that AAP, if they form a government, will provide each of them with the amount for their use. He claimed that the party will even start a registration programme soon after his visit, to ensure the ‘guarantee’ of Rs 1000 made by him reaches the women of Punjab.

“A few days back I announced that every woman above 18 will be provided Rs 1000 per month. They (Congress) are cursing me ever since I announced. I'd like to ask you, should this amount be given or not. They're cursing me a lot, I thought I might've done something wrong,” Delhi CM said in Jalandhar. The Delhi CM further said that he made the announcement for his ‘mothers and sisters’ of Punjab.

Kejriwal went on to say that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi launched personal attacks at him and called him black after the announcement he made. “Channi sahib said that I am black and I wear bad clothes. When you get Rs 1000, first of all bring a new suit for yourself and show it to Channi sahib and say that our black brother has given it," Kejriwal said at the gathering. Furthermore, he said that he does not make false promises and it was a ‘guarantee’ that he is giving and not a mere promise.

AAP promises free electricity in Punjab ahead of Punjab polls

The AAP had earlier promised 300 units of free electricity per month for every household in the state if it comes to power in 2022. In June, Kejriwal had said in Chandigarh, “AAP will provide up to 300 units free power in Punjab. 77-80% people will get zero power bills". He also promised to provide a 24-hour nonstop power supply in Punjab and further waive pending electricity bills. Referring to his governance in Delhi where he happens to provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. He said that the same model will be implemented in Punjab.

However, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday, December 6, attacked the AAP chief for the promise. Accusing Kejriwal of being a 'liar', Navjot Sidhu said that the Delhi CM taxes rich people and provides free electricity in slum areas with that money. Responding to Sidhu's remarks, Kejriwal claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is a liar as he had promised the people of his state about providing electricity for free.

