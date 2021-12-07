Arvind Kejriwal Reaches Amritsar Again For Day-long Visit To Poll-bound Punjab

In view of the 2022 Punjab polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday arrived in Amritsar for his one-day visit to the poll-bound state. As informed by AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema in an official statement, Kejriwal has multiple plans scheduled for the day.

The Delhi CM after his arrival at the Amritsar airport spoke to the media and said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will end all the atrocities in the state when it comes to power. Pointing out towards the illegal sand mining going on in Punjab, he said, "I've been seeing for the past few days that illegal sand mining has been taking place in Punjab CM's constituency, Chamkaur Sahib and it is difficult to think that he doesn't know about it."

"Serious allegations of sand theft are against him and the people of Punjab want to know if he is the owner of illegal sand mining or has a partnership or provides protection to others. The truth shall come out", he added.

Kejriwal's visit to Punjab part of party's election manifesto preparation: Cheema

As stated by Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema, Kejriwal during his day-long schedule to the State ahead of Punjab polls will first meet women at a program held at Kartarpur, Jalandhar, and will later interact with the people of the Scheduled Caste community of Hoshiarpur under his programme, the "Arvind Kejriwal's interaction with SC community." Kejriwal is said to be accompanied by senior party leaders including state president and MP Bhagwant Mann.

Cheema further added that the Delhi CM will speak to the women at the program and also seem suggestions regarding his promise of providing Rs 1000 per month to Punjab women. Apart from that, he is also likely to make a new announcement for the people of Punjab.

During his last visit on December 3, Kejriwal promised free and quality education to the government schools in Punjab and also announced ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of martyred soldiers and police officers.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)