Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP's Win In Chandigarh MC Polls: 'Punjab Wants Change'

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the leading party winning 14 of 35 wards in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, the party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed joy over the victory, stating that the 'people of Chandigarh did a miracle.'

In a video message, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The people of Chandigarh did a miracle. Chandigarh chose new faces, a new party and honest politics, Punjab also now wants change. Punjab also now wants new and honest politics." "Aam Aadmi Party has won. That means people was fed up of corruption, old parties. I want to thank Chandigarh for bringing such change. I want to tell them I will not break your trust. We will make Chandigarh more beautiful. We will walk together, even if they are from different parties. The way Delhi changed, Chandigarh will also change and Punjab will become stable," the Delhi CM added.

AAP wins Chandigarh civic polls

As per the State Election Commission on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party wins in 14 wards, BJP wins in 12 wards, Congress wins in 8 wards, Shiromani Akali Dal wins in 1 ward, in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls. The AAP declared a massive win and pushed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the second spot in Chandigarh civic body polls. The BJP won only 12 seats while the Congress managed to double its previous tally to eight and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged just one seat.

Congratulating the party over the win, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "This victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of the coming change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh today have chosen the honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of AAP. This time Punjab is ready for change."

While addressing a press conference after the victory on Monday, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, "I thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP and (party convener) Arvind Kejriwal for giving so much love and trust to a small and honest party like ours, who contested elections here for the first time ever. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab is the movie.”

Image: Republic