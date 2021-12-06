Amid war of words between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal responded to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's allegations on allegations regarding illegal mining. Delhi CM Kejriwal asked, 'How can a CM be so blatant?' Answering the allegations, Kejriwal said, 'Channi sahib went to a different mining site and not the one visited by Raghav'.

Statement by AAP leaders over Congress' allegations:

Is it true that Channi sahib went to a different mining site today n not the one visited by Raghav yesterday? And Channi sahib declared it as legal, whereas the one visited by Raghav is a different site and is illegal. How can a CM be sooo blatant? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha also alleged that the Punjab chief minister visited some other site "on purpose" and falsely claimed that illegal sand mining is not happening.

"CM Channi did not go to the mining site where I had raided. He went to some remote area and said that the mining happening here is legal," he said.

Congress Vs AAP on illegal coal mining

Chadha, who is co in-charge of the AAP's political affairs in Punjab, had on Saturday alleged that illegal sand mining was being carried out in Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib after paying a surprise visit to a village there. Later, Channi visited a mining site in Rupnagar and rejected Chadha's claims of illegal mining in his constituency. He also gave a strict warning to the AAP leaders from Delhi, saying no "outsider" would be allowed to raise an "unfounded alarm" in the state. Describing it as an "expose", the AAP leader also accused the ruling Congress in the state of "patronising" the sand mafia.

Congress vs AAP ahead of Punjab polls

Locking horns ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections where Congress is ruling and AAP is trying to make way, both the political parties have indulged into a series of allegations. It all started after Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Punjab and made several promises if came to power. Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh had hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia for making fake promises to the people under the former's model of education. The battle between the two parties started after Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia invited Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh to visit government schools in both states following Singh's desire to debate on the education system.

Yesterday, Navjot Singh Sidhu joined protests by Delhi guest teachers outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The protesters along with PPCC President raised placards and slogans against Kejriwal and asked questions about his whereabouts. 'Delhi teachers are here, where is Kejriwal?' 'nautanki, juthe vaade bandh karo (stop the drama and false promises) shouted protesters echoed Navjot Sidhu.