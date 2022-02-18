Arvind Kejriwal Rubbishes 'Khalistani' Allegations On Him: 'Why Not Arrested For 10 Yrs?'

Breaking his silence on the 'Khalistani' allegations levelled against him, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, questioned why no one had arrested him till date if it was true. Dismissing both Congress and BJP's 'terror' allegations on him, he pointed out that Rahul Gandhi first raised the issue, followed by PM Modi and then Priyanka Gandhi - accusing all parties of conspiring against AAP. Ex-AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas has accused Kejriwal of supporting separatism and wishing to be 'PM of independent Punjab'. The border state goes to polls on February 20 and results will be announced on March 10.

ये सारे भ्रष्टाचारी मुझे आतंकवादी बोल रहे हैं



मैं दुनिया का पहला आतंकवादी हूँ जो लोगों के लिए स्कूल बनवाता है,अस्पताल बनवाता है,बिजली ठीक करता है। दुनिया का मैं पहला “स्वीट आतंकवादी” हूँ



अंग्रेज भगत सिंह से ख़ौफ़ खाते थे।इसलिए उन्हें आतंकवादी बोलते थे। मैं भगत सिंह का चेला हूँ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2022

Kejriwal: 'Why no arrests for 10 years?'

Kejriwal said,"They are saying that i want to divide india and become PM. This is comedy and a joke. For 10 years when I was CM, neither Congress nor BJP govt took any action against me. What were their security agencies doing ? Why didnt they arrest me ? I am sweet terrorist who is giving free education, electricity, healthcare.

"Rahul gandhi was the first to put that allegations, next day PM Modi voiced the same allegations. Then Priyanka Gandhi talks about it. No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. But look at it, who thought PM Modi will become Rahul Gandhi one day? My offices and home have been raides - they got nothing. They should be grateful to that poet who has 'caught' such a big terrorist," he asked.

"Terrorists are of two types - those who strike fear among citizens and the other who strikes fear in those who are corrupt. They fear me - I am terrorist according to them," he said. Likening his situation to that of freedom hero Bhagat Singh, he said, "100 years ago, the British labelled him as a terrorist and now this is happening",

He added, "I have come to know that in 1-2 days NIA will file an FIR against me. They are just playing politics of allegations and counter-allegations. All FIRs are welcome, but they have made of a mockery of India's security".

Aam Aadmi Party को हराने के लिए और @BhagwantMann को CM बनने से रोकने के लिए सारे भ्रष्टाचारी इकट्ठे हो गए हैं। AAP National Convenor श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी की Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/XjdLzldrBH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 18, 2022

Kumar Vishwas' allegations

On Wednesday, poet Kumar Vishwas - one of AAP's founding members - alleged that he he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists, and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail. Vishwas alleged that Kejriwal had told him that he will be either CM (of Punjab) or the first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan). This accusation was raised by both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in their poll rallies, warning voters against voting for Kejriwal. AAP refuted Vishwas' allegations, questioning the timing of it. In response, Vishwas threatened to 'expose' more secrets.