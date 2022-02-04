Arvind Kejriwal Slams Cong Over Channi's Nephew's Arrest; 'CM Did Wonders Within 111 Days'

Taking a sarcastic dig at Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress Government in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said, 'kamaal hi kar diya' (You have done wonders in 111 days). While addressing a press conference in Goa, Kejriwal cited this development as a reason why Punjab needs an 'honest government'. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested on Thursday in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case leaving a major setback for the state government ahead of the Punjab election.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on CM Channi's nephew's arrest:

"They have done so much of corruption in such a short time. This is the reason I am saying Punjab needs a corruption-free government. Channi has done wonders in just 111 days, so much corruption in just 111 days," added Kejriwal.

#WATCH | It takes people 4-5 yrs to do corruption, he(Punjab CM)did wonders within 111 days itself. Unfortunate! People are watching, want honest govt: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Dona Paula (Goa) on arrest of Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder S Honey by ED in illegal sand mining case pic.twitter.com/VxVxqyTxmx — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

What led to Bhupinder Singh Honey's arrest?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station in March 2018. The FIR states that a team comprising officials of the Mining Department, Civil Administration and Police Department made a surprise check on March 7, 2018, following the complaint regarding illegal sand mining. Notably, after completing raids in the illegal sand mining case at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates including Bhupinder Singh Honey and Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot, ED had seized various incriminating documents related to the sand mining business, property transactions, mobile phones, Indian currency more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were found and seized from the searched premises.

Giving additional details on Thursday, ED said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others.

However, CM Channi has dismissed the allegations against his relative as a political vendetta ahead of the Punjab election that is due on February 20.

