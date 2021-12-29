Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Punjab To Lead AAP's 'victory March' After Civic Poll Win

After registering a massive win in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on December 30, 2021. Kejriwal, who will be on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state, will lead the party's 'victory march' in Chandigarh on the first day of his visit. He will speak to all party workers and people present at the march.

As reported by ANI, on his second day of visit on December 31, Kejriwal will visit Patiala and will then go to Amritsar on January 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's visit came after his party emerged as a winner bagging 14 seats out of 35 in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the second position with 12 seats. Apart from AAP and BJP, the Congress managed to bag 8 seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal won just one. The voting for Chandigarh civic body polls took place on December 24 and witnessed over 60% voter turnout.

AAP's victory in the Chandigarh Municipal polls is just a hint towards a change: Kejriwal

Responding to his party's victory in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that the party's performance is just an indication of a change that is yet to come in Punjab. "The people of Chandigarh rejected the corrupt politics and chose honest politics over it. Punjab is ready for a change", he said.

Along with him, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha also congratulated the people of Chandigarh on the behalf of the party and the party convenor for keeping their trust in the party. He further added that AAP's performance in the municipal polls is just a trailer ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in 2022.

Image: PTI