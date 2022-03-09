As Exit Polls Project AAP Win In Punjab, Raghav Chadha Eyes Kejriwal In National Role Soon

Raghav Chadha, Punjab Co-Incharge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has asserted that AAP will be a force to reckon with in Punjab. He also spoke on the meteoric rise of AAP when compared to BJP and expressed confidence in his party being a strong contender to replace Indian National Congress (INC) in the national political scenario.

AAP has risen faster than BJP, Chadha said, adding "The Punjab elections show that AAP has emerged as a national political force. It took BJP 10 years to form their first government in a state. Not even 10 yrs since AAP's inception & we're forming govt in 2 states."



Chadha concurred with the Punjab Exit Poll projections and said, "Exit poll results tell us that people of Punjab have overwhelmingly voted for change. People rejected traditional political parties. AAP is now a national & fastest-growing political party. AAP is going to be national & natural replacement of Congress."



Commenting on the prospects of AAP in the 2024 polls, Chadha said, "Arvind Kejriwal is the hope of crores of people. If God is willing & people give an opportunity, he will definitely be seen in a bigger role - that of the Prime Minister - soon. AAP will emerge as a major national political force."



The P-Marq Exit Poll has projected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to win Punjab. It also forecasts the Congress to be the second-largest party followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.



The P-Marq Exit Poll projected AAP will win 62-70 seats while Congress is pegged to emerge victorious in 23-31 seats. The SAD and the BJP will be restricted in the band of 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. Also, others will get 1-3 seats, in the 117 member Punjab assembly.



In terms of the vote-share, AAP is projected to garner 35.6 percent of the votes. Congress will have to satisfy themselves with 26.9 percent while SAD and BJP+ will secure 22.3 % and 9.7% respectively, the poll projects.



The single-phase election in Punjab was conducted on February 20 with a 5 percent drop in the voting percentage from 2017.