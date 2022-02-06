Ending the prolonged inter-party feud for Punjab’s Chief ministership in the forthcoming polls, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday revealed the much-anticipated name of the Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate to be incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Shortly after the announcement, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot congratulated CM Channi and stated that the process to choose the party's face in the upcoming polls was fair and unbiased.

Ashok Gehlot calls process to pick Punjab CM face 'fair'

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to congratulate CM Channi for being declared as the Congress’ CM candidate for the coming term after the polls. Congratulating the incumbent Punjab CM, Gehlot wrote, "I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being made the Chief Ministerial candidate of Congress in Punjab. He has been selected fairly after a due process was followed," he wrote.

Gehlot further added, "I am sure that under the leadership of Channi, the party will register a historic victory in Punjab on the vision of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

मैं श्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी जी को पंजाब में कांग्रेस का मुख्यमंत्री उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। पूरी प्रक्रिया अपनाकर निष्पक्ष तरीके से उनका चयन किया गया है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 6, 2022

The ruling Congress party was in a dubious situation as they had to make a close call between PPCC Chief Navjot Sidhu, who eagerly wanted to be given the Chief ministerial post, and had often demanded it publicly and incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who had replaced Captain Amarinder Singh after a high voltage internal dispute last year.



Earlier, Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who had also expressed his desire to head Punjab, called it a good decision and asserted that there is no infighting and the party is together.

"It is a good decision, Congress party is together, there is no fight. Rahul Ji spoke with an open heart. This is the leadership of Rahul Ji. Punjabis give me huge love and support. I am not contesting the election. I am with Congress and will work in election as the party decides," Jakhar said.

Rahul Gandhi names Dalit CM Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab’s CM face

With two weeks left for the polls in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab polls. The announcement follows endless speculations and a feud between Channi, the state's first Dalit CM, and PPCC president Navjot Sidhu.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me. The thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and the fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi. After being announced as Congress' CM pick, Channi urged the people of the state to give him another chance for the top post.

I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication. pic.twitter.com/7jW1rBhEkj — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 6, 2022

Image: ANI