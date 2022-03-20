Bhagwant Mann 'coming Of Age': Cong's Sunil Jakhar Lauds New CM, Takes A Dig At Kejriwal

Congress' Sunil Jakhar, taunting Arvind Kejriwal, was all praise for Bhagwant Mann, who as Jakhar described, is coming out of the shadow of the top leadership. He advocated, Punjab deserved a self-administered Chief Minister and not somebody who is a reflection of the party supremo. Many leaders of the Punjab Congress appreciated Mann after he got elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab.



Punjab's former Congress party chief tweeted, "Seems Bhagwant Mann has come of age already, much to the chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi. That explains the absence of even the two regents, what to talk of Supremo himself, at the oath ceremony. It's good, as Punjab deserves a CM who's own boss, and isn't remote-controlled."



Navjot Singh Sidhu extended good wishes to the comedian-turned-politician, and now thePunjab CM, Bhagwant Mann a day after he resigned from the Congress party unit chief in Punjab, "The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects ... Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations ...hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies ... best always," Sidhu tweeted.

Earlier on March 16, Congress MP Manish Tewari also thanked the Punjab CM for inviting him for the swearing-in ceremony. Tewari, however, was unable to attend because of the Parliament session. Congress' G-23 member Manish Tewari also highlighted that he wasnt invited for the swearing-in when Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as Punjab CM on September 20, 2021.

Bhagwant Mann presides over first cabinet meeting after becoming Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, in the first decision of his first Cabinet meeting, threw open 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in Police Department.

The decision to fill the 25,000 vacancies in various departments was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mann, who himself announced it in a video message.

"The agenda of 25,000 government jobs was passed in the Cabinet today," Mann said in his message. The CM, immediately after winning the elections, took the decision of withdrawing the security of formers MLAs and ministers.