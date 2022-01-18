In a massive development on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Bhagwant Mann as Aam Aadmi Party's CM face for the upcoming Punjab elections. Ruling himself out of the decision for the top post, the AAP supremo had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred CM face on January 13. Mentioning that the party received more than 21 lakh responses under the aegis of this campaign, Kejriwal revealed that a majority of the persons voted in favour of Mann. Following his appointment as the CM face for the upcoming elections, state party chief Bhagwant Mann said that he has now been handed a “big responsibility”.

Bhagwant Mann, while speaking after being termed the CM face of the party, said that he is confident about AAP forming the government in the state. He further said that the people of Punjab are showing faith in the party and him. Mann claimed that the people of Punjab were expressing disappointment in the current Congress government.

“AAP has given me a very big responsibility. Our first step is to form govt in Punjab,” AAP’s newly appointed CM face, Bhagwant Mann said. “If the 'Green Pen' that changes the lives of the people comes in our hands, then I assure that the 'Green Pen' will work in the favour of the poor people,” he added. Furthermore, he said that the people of Punjab were deserving of a change in rule.

"When I go to public meetings, people meet me and cry, expressing their pain that our children have fallen into the wrong company, the fire of the pyre is getting high, save us. In Punjab where people are giving dharna, fed up with unemployment, they are jumping in canals, youth are running towards foreign countries,” Mann said slamming the current Charanjit Singh Channi government.

He added that the people of Punjab showed faith in him and promised to work for them once elected to power. “I have always been saying that even if my duty is to put posters on the walls, just fix my Punjab. Today lakhs of people of Punjab have reposed their faith in me,” Mann said. The party’s CM face was announced by Arvind Kejriwal in Mohali. Addressing a press briefing, Kejriwal remarked that the party received 21,59,436 responses of which 93.3% of the people took Bhagwant Mann's name.

I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. Its a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2022

The Punjab elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the ongoing rift in the state's Congress unit with the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh and the Navjot Singh Sidhu-Charanjit Singh Channi tussle might benefit AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has guaranteed 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs 1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman. While the polls will take place on February 20, the results will be declared on March 10.

Image: @AamAadmiParty_Twitter