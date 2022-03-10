Bhagwant Mann Election Result 2022: AAP's CM Face Leads From Dhuri Assembly Constituency

Stepping up the ante for the 2021 Punjab Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose to declare comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann as their Chief Minister candidate.

Campaigning fiercely, even before the announcement of the CM face, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party left no stone unturned to emerge as an alternative to infighting-ridden Congress. To seize power from the Congress, the party fielded Bhagwant Mann, a popular local face in Sangrur from the Dhuri-- by and large a rural constituency with a composite 74 villages.

With Mann reaching Gursagar Mastuana Sahib to seek blessings, and AAP workers preparing sweets to celebrate his victory, here is a look at Mann's chances of becoming the first AAP chief minister of Punjab.

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur



Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8am pic.twitter.com/a8WAwrDiDL — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

History of Dhuri constituency & latest trends

Declared AAP's Punjab CM face, Mann is contesting from Dhuri, which falls under his home turf Sangrur. He has been pitted against Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy- who is a resident of Dhuri and has been dubbing Mann as an 'outsider'. Interestingly, it was Dalvir Singh Goldy who defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by a margin of 2811 votes in the 2017 state polls.

On the other hand, the AAP’s CM candidate for Punjab who has represented the state's Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha for two terms has not seen great luck in the previous assembly election. Mann had lost to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 state Assembly election. Badal had received a whopping 75,271 votes.

As per the latest trends, Bhagwant Mann seems to be making history. He is said to be leading from the Dhuri assembly constituency, on his way to possibly emerge as the next CM of Punjab.

What Exit Polls predict

Witnessing months of infighting and name-calling amongst leaders of the Punjab Congress and the last-minute ouster of veteran CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab doesn't seem to be riding in favour of the grand-old-party this year. The P-Marq Exit Polls on Monday gave a snapshot projection of the results.

As per the polls, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is set to win Punjab with a majority. In the 117-member assembly of Punjab, the P-Marq Exit Poll has projected AAP to win 62-70 seats while INC is to win 23-31 seats. The SAD and the BJP are projected to win 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. Also, others are projected to win 1-3 seats.