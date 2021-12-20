Bhagwant Mann Slams Navjot Sidhu For "running" From Debate; Quips Silence On Sand Mining

In a sharp response to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Monday questioned Sidhu on remaining silent over the illegal mining in Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's constituency. Further mocking him over running away from discussion, Mann retweeted the post shared by Navjot Sidhu and wrote, "Why is Sidhu running away from a debate with me? Sidhu Paaji, why are you scared of me? Why is Sidhu not speaking on illegal sand mining in CM Channi's constituency? What are the compulsions due to which he has not said a word on illegal mining in Chamkaur Sahib? Selective outrage?"

His tweets came shortly after the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu called out upon Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal for running a "liquor mafia" in collision with the Badals of the Akali Dal. Escalating the war of words between both the states, Sidhu also called the AAP convenor a "masquerader". Sidhu also targetted Kejriwal over the controversial farm laws in Delhi further challenging him for a debate.

Sidhu and Kejriwal battling it out ahead of elections

Prior to this, calling Arvind Kejriwal a "political tourist" and a "liar", Sidhu dared him for a debate on issues concerning employment in the national capital. While addressing a public meeting on Saturday, he alleged the Delhi government of making fake promises to Punjab ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"Come and sit (with me), wherever in Punjab. Even call me in Delhi. Will sit at your home, bring TV channels also. If Sidhu gets defeated, then (I) will leave politics", he added. Accepting Sidhu's challenge, the Delhi CM further appointed AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on his behalf. Also, asking to fix a place and time for it, he lashed out at Congress for not bringing development in the state.

