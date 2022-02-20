Minutes ahead of polling for the Punjab elections, AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann reminded voters of the sacrifices rendered by freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mann urged people to vote as per their own choice amid purported attempts by other parties to lure them. Referring to the allegation that AAP and Arvind Kejriwal supported separatists in the past, he claimed that Congress and BJP have ganged up to level false allegations. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Bhagwant Mann remarked, "I want to appeal to the voter card is because of thousands of warriors such as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who laid down their lives. Do not give the voter card to someone due to allurement and pressure. Vote as per your desire, vote whomsoever you want."

"Congress and BJP have come together. All parties have joined hands. They are only levelling allegations on me and Arvind Kejriwal. We have never harmed Punjab. People know everything," the Lok Sabha MP added.

Mohali | It is a big day for #Punjab today. Congress & BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and me, but the people of Punjab know everything: Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann



Mann is contesting from Dhuri, Sangrur pic.twitter.com/nhOHUPxuNj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Bhagwant Mann's political journey

Born on October 17, 1973, Bhagwant Mann was educated at the S.U.S Government College in Sunam. A professional comedian, he has participated in various drama and music programmes besides giving live performances in a number of countries. A year after joining the People's Party of Punjab, he unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Punjab Assembly election. Post switching allegiance to AAP in 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time by defeating Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by a margin of 2,11,721 votes from the Sangrur constituency.

However, he lost to SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 state Assembly election. But, the 49-year-old politician retained the Sangrur seat in the 2019 General Election. Moreover, Mann has been serving as the president of AAP's Punjab unit since May 2017 and is a member of the party's national executive. This time, he is contesting from the Dhuri seat in the Sangrur district. Thus, he has been pitted against Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy who defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by a margin of 2811 votes in the 2017 polls.

Punjab elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and SAD-BSP are contesting together.