Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bhagwant Mann on March 17 took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab before a crowd of thousands who donned a yellow turban, allegedly as asked by AAP. In his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan, Mann, in the presence of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Sources close to Republic TV informed that debutant AAP-led Punjab Cabinet is likely to take oath on Thursday, March 17.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Mann, while speaking in Punjabi throughout, said, "But at the same time we should be far more responsible now and there should not be any display of ego and no challenges should be thrown at others owing to- pride hath a fall."

"People should feel that a mature government is in power," the Punjab CM said.

Reiterating his party's poll vows and emanating optimum zeal to work towards Punjab, Mann said that AAP would provide the best education and healthcare facilities and infrastructure by erecting state-of-the-art schools and hospitals. "Our government will strive hard to create employment besides eradicating the menace of corruption and other malpractices in order to provide clean, transparent and good governance," he further said.

Punjab's elect AAP's Bhagwant Mann

Winning the Dhuri seat by beating Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy, Mann was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time by defeating Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by a margin of 2,11,721 votes from the Sangrur constituency. Moreover, Mann has been serving as the president of AAP's Punjab unit since May 2017 and is a member of the party's national executive. After his election as an MLA, he resigned from the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes.