Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath As New Punjab CM On March 16; AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Invited

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a stumping victory in the Punjab elections, sources have informed that the party's face Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the Chief Minister of that state on March 16. The soon-to-be CM has extended an invitation to party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to take a party in the oath-taking ceremony.

"Today he came to my house to invite him to take oath. I am sure that as a Chief Minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab." Kejirwal wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture with Mann. Three days before the oath-taking ceremony, on March 13, Mann along with Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Amritsar to thank the people of Punjab.

Massive win for AAP in Punjab

Assembly elections in Punjab took place in a single phase on February 20, whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. Post the counting of votes, the Election Commission of India announced on its official website that the ruling Congress had managed to win only 18 seats, the Shiromani Akali Dal- Bahujan Samaj Party and the Bharatiya Janata Partly alliances 3 and 2 respectively as candidates of the AAP alone bagged 91 of the 117 seats.

Post the win, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal indicated a 'big revolution' and said "Many big seats have been shaken today. Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Captain Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal Sahab lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost and Bikram Singh Majithia lost. The people of Punjab have done wonders."

He added, "A common man feels that what can I do as I am very insignificant. Do you know who defeated Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur? Labh Singh Ugoke. Who is this Labh Singh Ugoke? He works in a mobile repair shop. His mother works as a safai karamchari in a school. His father works as a labourer in the fields. Such a person defeated Charanjit Singh Channi in the election. Do you know who defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu? She is our ordinary volunteer. She defeated Majithia as well as Navjot Singh Sidhu. There is a lot of power in the common man.

Bhagwant Mann, in a separate address, thanked the people of Punjab. Outlining how numerous allegations were made, personal comments were passed against him, the Chief Ministerial prospect cited the mandate as proof that it all went unattended. "I forgive them all," the comedian-turned-politician said.