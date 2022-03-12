Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath As Punjab CM On March 16, Meets Guv To Stake Claim To Form Govt

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann, met Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake a claim to form the government. Mann went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and submitted to him the confidence letter of MLAs.

#Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann arrives at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He will stake claim to form the government in the state. pic.twitter.com/AcQM8g7G8K — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Bhagwant Mann was elected as the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday. AAP Punjab in-charge, Raghav Chadha, also accompanied the CM-designate to the Governor's house. One of the leaders of AAP in Punjab, Aman Arora, announced on Friday, "A meeting of the legislature group was held today. We have formally elected Bhagwant Mann as our leader. Mann will meet the governor on Saturday to stake a claim to form the government. "

Bhagwant Mann took to his Twitter, on Saturday and shared a photo of him with the Governor, claiming his party's stake in forming a government in Punjab.

Oath ceremony to be held on 16 March

Mann will take the chief minister's oath on the 16th of March at Khatkarkalan, the ancestral village of Bhagwat Singh. After emerging victorious from the Dhuri Assembly constituency with 65,858 votes, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chief Minister-elect, Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, drew cheers from the crowd when he said that he would take his oath of office in Khatkarkalan, Nawanshahr district. The place is the ancestral village of the independence warrior, Bhagat Singh.

"The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan but at Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later," Bhagwant Mann announced in his victory speech in Dhuri, on Thursday.

Mann, the AAP's Chief Minister-designate, also stated that state government offices will not have his photo as Chief Minister, as is customary. "No government office will carry a picture of the Chief Minister, instead there will be pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar," Mann said on Thursday.

"We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh", Mann said after getting elected as leader of AAP's legislative party in the state, on Friday. On the same day, he met Delhi Chief Minister and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal at his residence and invited him for the swearing-in.

AAP's historic victory in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party's clean sweep in Punjab's assembly elections astounded everyone. The Punjab elections in 2022 were expected to be a four-cornered fight between the Akalis, the Congress, the NDA, and the AAP. However, after bagging 92 seats in Punjab, the AAP proved that it is the single strongest party in Punjab.