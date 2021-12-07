'Bhagwant Mann Wants To Be Declared CM Face': BJP Junks AAP MP's 'lured With Money' Claim

On Monday, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh trashed Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann's claim that he was offered money and a Union Cabinet berth to join the saffron party. Maintaining that BJP is a disciplined party where workers are known for their sacrifice and commitment, Chugh affirmed that it has never indulged in bribing leaders. According to him, the two-time Sangrur MP's allegation was a "political gimmick" to strengthen his position within AAP. Elaborating further, the BJP leader opined that this was a bid to pressure Arvind Kejriwal to declare him the CM candidate for the Punjab polls.

Tarun Chugh observed, "Bhagwant Mann is playing a political gimmick to strengthen his position within AAP. His gimmick is only meant to build pressure on Arvind Kejriwal so that he is declared as the Sikh Chief Minister of the party. This is nothing but a cheap political move. All of us know that Bhagwant Mann was and is the Comic Character and even in the Lok Sabha his actions have been branded as jovial and non-serious. He should stop defaming the BJP for his political survival."

Addressing the media in Chandigarh on December 5, Bhagwant Mann had alleged, "A very senior leader of a national party called me four days back asking me to leave AAP. He offered me sops like money and a Cabinet minister berth in the Modi Cabinet with a portfolio of my choice. The party responsible for the death of 750 farmers, mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, branding farmers as terrorists, making farmers sit along Delhi borders for a year, does not have the money to purchase Bhagwant Mann."

BJP never indulged in such political activities of bribing other leaders, If Mann is a true Punjabi, he should name the BJP leader who offered him money and a cabinet berth BJP is a disciplined party where workers are respected and honored for their sacrifice and commitment. — Tarun Chugh (@tarunchughbjp) December 6, 2021

AAP's thrust on Punjab polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman. While AAP is yet to announce its CM candidate, many workers are backing the candidature of Bhagwant Mann for the top post.

