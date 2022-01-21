Bhagwant Mann Will Travel Across Punjab As Part Of AAP's New Poll Strategy: Raghav Chadha

With only days to the poll, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that the party has a strong political strategy. Chadha, while speaking about the party’s plans ahead of the polls, said that the newly announced chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will travel across the state to canvass party candidates. He added that Mann will be contesting the poll from Dhuri assembly seat.

Speaking about the party’s election strategy, Chadha said that the party deliberated well before deciding to field Mann, who is MP from Sangrur, from Dhuri. Mann had last contested polls from Jalalabad, where he was up against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. “Every election has its own political strategy. We want Bhagwant Mann to campaign all over Punjab,” Chadha said.

“This time the party has made him the CM candidate, so obviously, we would like that all of his energy should not be spent on one assembly seat only,” Chadha said. Earlier in 2017, AAP had fielded some of its heavy-weight leaders in constituencies fought by top names of other parties. Now, Chadha has confirmed that the party was initiating a new strategy for the upcoming polls.

“We want them (senior leaders) to go across Punjab and seek votes for Aam Aadmi Party. The party is fighting this election with a different strategy. Bhagwant Mann is such a personality that people all over Punjab look up to him with hope,” he said. Earlier, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said that the party was confident of forming the government in Punjab as he declared Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Punjab election

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the ongoing rift in the state's Congress unit with the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh and the Navjot Singh Sidhu-Charanjit Singh Channi tussle might benefit AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has guaranteed 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman. While the polls will take place on February 20, the results will be declared on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: @AamAadmiParty_Twitter