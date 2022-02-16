Bihar Minister Lambasts Charanjit Singh Channi Over 'Bhaiya' Attack; 'Won't Be Tolerated'

Disappointed by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's low blow at citizens of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi, Minister of industries of Bihar Shahnawaz Hussain issued a warning. Speaking to Republic TV, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader highlighted how the state government was doing its best to provide jobs to its citizens in the state. However, adding that some citizens may still migrate to other states for jobs, he said that it was not right of the Chief Ministers to speak ill about them.

"It won't be tolerated," he said, hinting at Channi's recent comment. "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," the Punjab CM was heard saying while addressing a gathering alongside Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While Channi made the remark, Vadra was seen standing by him smiling and applauding.

Priyanka Gandhi's selective fight for UP & Bihar?

Interestingly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had just a few days back picked up on the 'UP type' comment of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made during the first briefing after the presentation of the budget. Vadra had taken to her official Twitter handle and slammed Sitharaman for the comment. While outlining that nothing fruitful has come out from the budget for Uttar Pradesh, she added, "But what was the need of insulting the people of UP in this manner?"

"Understand, the people of UP are proud to be a 'UP type'. We are proud of the language, dialect, culture and history of UP," she added in the post written in Hindi.

..@nsitharaman जी आपने यूपी के लिए बजट के झोले में कुछ डाला नहीं, ठीक है…लेकिन यू पी के लोगों का इस तरह अपमान करने की क्या ज़रूरत थी?



समझ लीजिए, यूपी के लोगों को "यूपी टाइप" होने पर गर्व है। हमको यूपी की भाषा, बोली, संस्कृति व इतिहास पर गर्व है। #यूपी_मेरा_अभिमान — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 1, 2022

The controversy has erupted ahead of the 16th state Legislative Assembly in Punjab that will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Also, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has formed an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

The Republic TV P-MARQ Opinion Poll has presented a snapshot projection of where the various parties in the state stand at the moment. For Punjab, the Opinion Poll projects that AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).