Bikram Singh Majithia Alleges Political Vendetta; Accuses CM Channi Of Hatching Conspiracy

After being granted the anticipatory bail plea by the High court, former Punjab Minister and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia made his first public appearance Tuesday and accused the ruling Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of framing him in the case, and alleged political vendetta.

SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Manjithia, who was booked by the Punjab Police under the NDPS Act, after being accused of running a drug racket, received anticipatory bail from the High Court on Monday and was asked by the bench to aid the ongoing investigation.

'CM & Deputy CM hatched every type of controversy against me'

While addressing the press on the matter, Manjithia said, “Truth always prevails. It is not easy to fight the government when there are malafide intentions. Though some officers recused themselves, in every meeting, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa hatched every type of conspiracy against me.”

In his defence, Majithia stuck to his point and added that Congress was playing dirty vendetta politics to make political gains in the upcoming 2022 polls. “My stand is absolutely the same and very clear that it is settling political scores. It is vendetta politics. This is keeping all laws on one side to save their chair. You have seen the state of affairs in the Congress,” said Akali Dal leader.

Addressing the media in Panchkula after paying his obedience in a Gurudwara, Majithia made massive claims and stated that several officers were coerced and were threatened to support the plot against him.

He alleged that “several police officers were coerced, threatened, and lured with promotion to register the FIR against him. One officer told me that they were offered money for registering a case against me.”

Majithia accuses Congress of framing him

While lashing at the Congress regime over the appointment of the new DGP Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra, Former minister Majithia said that Punjab is the only state where 3 DGP Punjab getting three director generals of the police changed in four months was something that was never heard of before in the state. Everything under the sun which the government could do, it did, he said. Some officers stood by the truth even though the government tried everything, he said.”

Based on a 2018 investigation into the drug racket in Punjab, the 46-year-old Akali leader was charged on December 20 last year under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Harpreet Singh Sidhu, the head of the anti-drug special task force (STF), filed the report in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

(With PTI Inputs)