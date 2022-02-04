Bikram Singh Majithia Claims Channi Will Be Arrested Soon; 'nephew's Money Belongs To CM'

Reacting to the arrest of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday said that 'Channi has only cared about Channi, Honey and money'. He also remarked that CM Channi will also be caught as 'money and Honey are caught'. The Chief Minister's nephew was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after day-long questioning on Thursday, ahead of Punjab Election.

In a veiled attack, Manjithia also said that 'Honey is just CM Channi's treasure.'

"I have already put forward the Channi, Honey and money theory. Money and Honey are caught soon Channi will also be open. All the money seized is of Channi. Honey is just his treasurer. This money is from illegal, drugs, alcohol and land mining by Channi 10 cr cash is recovered, this is just the tip of the iceberg, all this money belongs to Channi," added SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia.

ED arrests Charanjit Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in illegal mining case

The ED sleuths arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey on Thursday evening, in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case leaving a major setback for the Channi-led Congress Government ahead of the Punjab Election. Honey was taken to the ED office at Jalandhar after his medical at the Civil Hospital and will be produced before a CBI court in Mohali.

Why was Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew arrested?

According to the ED officials, Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others. However, CM Channi has dismissed the allegations against his relative as a political vendetta ahead of the Punjab election that is due on February 20.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station in March 2018. Notably, after completing raids related to an illegal mining case this January, the agency declared a net recovery of Rs 10 crore, gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh - all from the premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey and his business associates.

