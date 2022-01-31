Bikram Singh Majithia To Contest From Both Amritsar East, Majitha Seats In Punjab Election

Clearing rumours over which seats he will be fighting from, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia filed his nomination papers from Majitha and Amritsar East assembly constituencies for the upcoming Punjab Election. While filing the papers, the SAD leader also declared criminal cases pending against him in Amritsar, Mohali, Chandigarh and Ferozepur. Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said 176 nominations were filed in the state on Friday.

The announcement regarding the party's decision to field Bikram Singh Majithia from the Amritsar East assembly constituency apart from Majitha was made by Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday. Manjithia has won the Amritsar East seat in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Punjab Election: Bikram Singh Majithia Vs Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar East

The battle in the mentioned constituency will remain the focal point as rivals from Congress and SAD would take on the field.

"No matter how hard you try, you won't win," SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, putting out an open challenge to Sidhu and the Congress party.

Meanwhile, Sidhu described Manjithia as 'Parcha mafia' and added that the Congress party will form a strong and secure government in Punjab.

"He (Bikram Singh Majithia) is 'Parcha mafia'. He has filed cases against so many people. I haven't lodged a single case against anyone. Everyone knows that Congress will give a strong & secure govt. We will make a new Punjab," State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, Sidhu, on Saturday had challenged the SAD leader to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly poll only from the Amritsar East constituency.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers from Amritsar East, Sidhu said, "If you (Bikram Singh Majithia) have guts then leave Majitha and contest elections only from the Amritsar East.

Punjab Election: Time, date & what opinion poll says

Punjab Assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 20 to elect 117 members of the 16th state Legislative Assembly. For the upcoming Assembly elections, SAD has announced an alliance with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

According to the opinion poll conducted by Republic TV in collaboration with PMARQ has repeatedly projected a neck-to-neck competition between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). AAP is projected to win 49-55 seats and the Congress 43-49 seats, highlighting that the scale could tip in anyone's favour, or result in a hung assembly. Apart from the two close contenders, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is projected to win 15-21 seats, BJP + 1-3 seats and Others 1-3 seats.

