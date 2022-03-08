Bikram Singh Majithia's Judicial Custody Extended Till March 22 In Multi-crore Drug Racket

Pursuant to the multi-crore drug racket case, on Tuesday Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia's judicial custody has been extended to March 22. Earlier, the Mohali District Court rejected the former Punjab Cabinet Minister's bail plea in the case at hand but his lawyers deemed the arrest as an outcome of 'political vendetta'. The SAD leader surrendered on February 24 before the Court and admitted to an illegal drug racket worth crores of Rupees.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was created by the Punjab government to probe the case and interrogate the Akali Dal Leader. The SIT interrogated Bikram Singh Majithia at the Mohali court, Majithia was remanded to judicial custody (Patiala Jail) for two weeks by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla. Before surrendering, the SAD leader said that he is just "abiding by the orders of the Supreme Court."

The Akali Dal veteran has denied these allegations."To fulfil its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal," claimed Majithia in his bail plea.

Also, the SAD leader previously said that charges were concocted and stemmed from Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's 'abuse of power'.

Bikram Singh Majithia forced to surrender in drug racket case

On the other hand, Channi claimed anti-Punjab forces' wanted to disrupt the peace of the state and asserted that the state government would probe the Majithia angle in connection with the Ludhiana blasts too.

The Supreme Court had advised the SIT to not arrest the SAD leader until February 23 so that the leader is allowed to complete his election duties. Subsequently, ahead of polls, the Supreme Court told the 41-year-old SAD leader to surrender before the trial court before February 23.

However, the decision was overturned by the bench of the apex court consisting of Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli as they preponed the arrest date to February 20. The Akali leader was set to contest Assembly polls against Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Amritsar East seat. The results of the Vidhan Sabha election is due to be declared on March 10.

Bikram Singh Majithia booked under NDPS sections

Majithia has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, over allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in Punjab. A report had been filed by anti-drug special task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court three years ago in 2018. However, the FIR was filed only weeks ago by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu.