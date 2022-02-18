In a huge controversy two days ahead of the Punjab election, BJP accused AAP of circulating a "fake letter" in which terror outfit Sikhs for Justice extended support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. This came after a purported letter by SFJ did the rounds on social media which urged people to vote for AAP to fulfill its mission to carve out an independent country of Khalistan. However, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message rubbishing this and instead held AAP, Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal responsible for spreading this "fake letter".

Taking cognizance of this, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya dubbed this a "new low" for AAP. Moreover, he questioned whether the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted to create unrest in Punjab for electoral gains. The latest row pertaining to AAP comes days after acclaimed poet Kumar Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal had told him about his willingness to become the "Prime Minister" of Punjab if it becomes an independent country.

This is a new low for the Aam Aadmi Party.



The US-based radical outfit Sikhs for Justice denies issuing any letter of support, blames AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for releasing the fake letter ahead of 2022 Punjab elections.



AAP wants to burn down Punjab for power? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 18, 2022

Kejriwal faces ire of ex-aide

Speaking to ANI on February 16, Vishwas claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail. The ex-AAP leader alleged, "He said such horrible things which everyone in Punjab knows. One day, he told me to not worry, that he will become the CM of an independent state. When I told him that Referendum 2020 is happening for which funding is coming from ISI and other separatist groups (are also being funded), he told me- so what, I will become the first PM of an independent nation".

Latching on this allegation, PM Modi told a gathering in Fazilka, "These people want to break India. They are ready to join hands with separatists to get power. They are ready to break the country if required. Their agenda is not different from the agenda of the country's enemies and Pakistan. That's why they echo Pakistan's line on surgical strikes. That's why they want to increase the network of drugs in Punjab."

Refuting this allegation, Punjab AAP co-in-charge Raghav Chadha maintained that people of the state had made up their minds to vote for AAP. Moreover, he cautioned voters that the opposition might try to indulge in more propaganda including false videos within the next 72 hours to spoil the environment of Punjab. With ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raking up Kumar Vishwas's charge against the AAP supremo, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has urged the PM to constitute an independent inquiry in this regard.