BJP Confident Of Victory In Punjab Election: 'We Don't Play Dalit Card, We Do Development'

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's campaign for Punjab Election in the Daresi ground of Ludhiana Central, Republic Media Network spoke to some of the top leaders of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) who slammed the ruling Congress in the state. In an exclusive conversation, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that 'there is no internal fight in Congress, it's a civil war'. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing public rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16 and 17 covering all three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha.

Punjab Election: Hardeep Singh Puri confident on BJP's win

"We are very happy today because earlier we fought on 22-23 seats but this time we are fighting 73 seats out of 117. We are here to ensure, 'Naya Punjab BJP de naal'. I am convinced of this by looking at the turnout. We are contesting 73 seats and if we win even 50% of this we will form the government," said the Union Minister.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri slams Congress on playing 'Dalit card'

"What is the definition of poor? When he filed his nominations he showed the financial holdings of 10 crores, Sidhu's daughter said his bank accounts have 133 crores. We don't do the politics of poor, Dalit card, even our leaders hail from the community but we talk about their education and development. We don't play such cards. Congress has changed the definition of poor. Channi is not poor at all They are all destroying each other," he further mentioned.

Tarun Chugh alleges Rahul Gandhi of insulting Punjabis

"If Channi is poor, then who are blue cardholders of Punjab? Rahul has insulted Punjabis by giving such a definition of poor. They have nothing in development," said the leader while adding that Amritsar has always been important, as it is the religious capital of India.

Manoj Tiwari slams 'Delhi model'

Responding to the political scenario of Punjab, Manoj Tiwari said that the 'Delhi model' is completely failed and won't be implemented in the state. While singing a song on BJP and Punjab, Tiwari further asserted, "Delhi is the world's most polluted city, Arvind Kejriwal has the allegation of running the most corrupted Government. There are no pensions in Delhi, 3 children died in Maholla clinic, so this will never come to Punjab".