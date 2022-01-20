'BJP Contests Polls Using Central Agencies': Bhupesh Baghel Slams ED Raids In Punjab

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it contests elections with the help of central investigating agencies just like the Pakistan cricket team includes umpires in the games.

The Congress leader was reacting to the recent raids on the relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in connection with an illegal sand mining case. Baghel questioned why raids are conducted only in states where non-BJP parties are in power.

"Whenever elections are around, there are raids in Opposition-ruled states. Why no raids at the UP chief minister's relative's house, or in Uttarakhand, Goa? Like it's said about Pakistan, not 11 but 13 players play the game, including the umpires, same way BJP fights polls with (the help of) central agencies," said Baghel.

He was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur after returning from a four-day tour to Delhi and poll-bound UP. Baghel is also Congress' senior observer for Uttar Pradesh.

Row over ED raids in poll-bound Punjab

A major political row has erupted in Congress-ruled Punjab, where the Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids in a crackdown on illegal sand mining operations in the state. As a part of the probe, the ED has raided the premises of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew and took some of his associates into custody.

The Congress has cried foul over the latest raids and seizures worth crores, calling it a political vendetta ahead of elections. Criticizing the Centre, Channi said that the raids were a way of the BJP government's getting back at his government for the fiasco during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Punjab.

ED raids were carried out at the Mohali residence of Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of CM Channi, in relation to alleged illegal sand mining case on Tuesday.

The politics over raids come right ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. The voting for its 117 assembly seats is slated to be held on February 20, with the counting of votes on March 10.