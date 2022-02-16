Hours after former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' sensational allegation against Arvind Kejriwal, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued its first response, comparing the Delhi CM to British-era's East India Company. Condemning the alleged conspiracy to break up India, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday issued an appeal to the citizens of Punjab to unite and save the state from the conspiracy.

"Kumar Vishwas, who was once a close aid of Arvind Kejriwal has exposed the conspiracy he engaged in to become a Chief Minister. He stayed at houses of certain people to rile up the state and then went on to say in the end that I will become the CM of the state, and if separatists oppose me, I will become the PM by breaking Punjab from India. I want to tell the citizens of Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal is functioning in the state in the same manner as the East India Company," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"He wants people to fight, he wants problems between laborers and farmers, Hindus and Sikhs and to provoke people in the name of making a separate country. People should listen to each and every word of Kumar Vishwas and understand that they need to leave aside differences and come together to save the state. People need to save Punjab from Arvind Kejriwal's East India Company conspiracy," he added.

Kejriwal wanted to become 1st PM Of Khalistan: Kumar Vishwas

In a massive allegation ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. In a statement, Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal had told him that he will be either CM (of Punjab) or the first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan). Kumar Vishwas who was once the party's significant leader was shunted out from a key post of the party in 2018.

#WATCH | Poet & former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas alleges AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab



"One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Vishwas says. pic.twitter.com/5ccGs9jNn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.